Currituck Sheriff
Kellee McClamrock Buck, 54, of the 500 block of Airstrip Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 25 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court and failure to appear in court on a felony. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center at $15,000 secured bond.
Christopher Michael Phelps, 20, of the 1000 block of Bracey Drive, Suffolk, Va., was arrested July 25 and charged with consuming beer/wine while underage. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Abigail Louise Riordan, 22, of the 100 block of Marshall Grandy Lane, Poplar Branch, was arrested July 26 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Zachary J. Essignman-Whitman, 19, of the 25 block of Kinderhook Drive, Poughkieepsie, N.Y., was arrested July 26 and charged with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and speeding. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Paul Eugene Morrisette Jr., 36, of the 100 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested July 27 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 cash bond. He also was charged two bills of indictment, one a misdemeanor, one a felony; and failure to appear in court as required. A $24,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Samuel Sandler, 53, of the 9000 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Myra Alexandra Lewis, 24, of the 300 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor. A $300 secured bond was set.
Bryant Antonio Woodley, 39, of the 400 block of Shortcut Road, Barco, was arrested July 27 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.