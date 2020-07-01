Pasquotank Sheriff
Markie Jowan Riddick, 40, of the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 16 and charged with a civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Derrick Lanaire White Jr., 33, of the 1400 block of River Road, 121, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 23 and charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling for possession of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $56,000 secured bond.
Charles Preston Bowser, 48, of the 1400 block of River Road, 149, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 23 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. A secured bond was set at $500.
Donald Edward Spencer, 55, of the 400 block of 400 S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 22 for a charge of failure to work after being paid.
Cortez Donte Pope, 26, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution was arrested June 25 and served with true bills of indictment for assault causing serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury and possession of a weapon by an inmate. A secured bond was set at $45,000.