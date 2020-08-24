Currituck Sheriff
Brittany Michelle Jones, 27, of the 100 block of Ranchland Trail, Moyock, was arrested June 20 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Glenn Lee Crum, 32, of the 100 block of Ranchland Trail, Moyock, was arrested June 20 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court on an order for arrest, driving while license revoked, and two counts of violating probation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,250 secured bond.
Davis Michael Peeler, 21, of the 800 block of Caroline Court, Corolla, was arrested June 20 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Edwin Wendall Washburn III, 29, of the 5000 block of Westerly Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 21 and charged with failure to appear in court on an order for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Joshua McKenley Storm, 25, of the 5000 block of Peggy Circle, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 21 and charged with having an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle and discharging a weapon. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Lanisah Sulfonia Turner, 21, of the 100 block of Myrtle St., Jarvisburg, was arrested June 21 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Geoffrey T. Stutz, 38, of the 3000 block of Galena, Hopewell, Virginia, was arrested June 21 and charged with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He also was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Charles Edward Hanna Jr., 54, of the 100 block of Branch Court, Grandy, was arrested June 21 and charged with violation of a protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Jody Lynn Anderson, 49, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested June 30 and charged with violating the conditions of her release. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Morgan Ashley Roache, 23, of the 100 block of Woodhouse Drive, Grandy, was arrested June 29 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
April Marie Sharp, 40, of the 100 block of Woodhouse Drive, Grandy, was arrested June 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $720 secured bond.
Joseph Allen Lewis, 37, of the 100 block of Cypress Circle, Moyock, was arrested June 30 and charged with communicating threats and second degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Jay Waterfield, 50, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested June 30 and charged with violating the conditions of his release. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Lonnie Dale Loop, 43, of 100 block of Adams Way, Barco, was arrested July 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Pamala Renee Deschler, 45, of the 3000 block of Club Way Court, Powell, Ohio, was arrested July 3 and charged with resisting a public officer and driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Nico Augustine Nita, 39, of the 1000 block of Oakhall Drive, Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was arrested July 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jared Mark Bostick, 24, of the 100 block of Saddletown Road, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while impaired and having an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jose Mario Orellana Molina, 27, of the 3000 block of Julep Drive, Colonial Heights, Virginia, was arrested July 4 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Stephen Richard King, 50, of the 100 block of Pond Pine Loop, Currituck, was arrested July 4 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Dolores Ann Guthrie, 61, of the 100 block of Treasure Run, Grandy, was arrested July 5 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Kristina Scott Scott-Tatem, 40, of the 100 block of New Beach Road, Point Harbor, was arrested July 5 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Jason Michael Cauley, 37, of the 1800 block of Shortcut Road, Shawboro, was arrested July 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Juan Carlos Munoz, 29, of the 8000 block of Galdewater Court, Henrico, Virginia, was arrested July 5 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $300 cash bond.
Marvin Ray Smith Jr., 55, of the 100 block of New Beach Road, Point Harbor, was arrested July 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Travis Ryan Kight, 30, of the 100 block of Coinjock Acres Drive, Barco, was arrested July 6 and charged with civil contempt of court, failure to pay child support. A $800 cash bond was set.
William Daniels Grant, 27, of the 100 block of Rita St., Jarvisburg, was arrested July 6 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Curtis Timothy Blake, 35, of the 100 block of Dozier St., Jarvisburg, was arrested July 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.