Camden Sheriff
Daletron Tyrell Cowell, 27, of the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was arrested March 27 and charged with failure to comply with order.
Travis Donovan Crider, 46, homeless, was arrested April 8 and charged with felony forced breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a secured bond of $7,500.
George Avery Schackelford Jr., 32, of the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden, was arrested April 9 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Rebecca Ruth Pugh, 43, of the 700 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, was arrested April 13 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.
Jason Nicholas Smithson, 35, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested April 14 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court and an order for contempt. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a $2,000 secured bond for the failure to appear charges and a $500 bond on the order for contempt charge.
Sarah Kendall Garnes, 20, of the 2000 block of County Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 and charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming, under the age of 21. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Connor Oneal Sadler, 28, of the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 64, Manteo, was arrested April 19 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.
Christina Dionne Cole, 34, of the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested April 23 and charge with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.
Donna Marie Parsons, 60, of the 100 block of Woodlands Way, Camden, was arrested April 25 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set.
Christie Lynette Sumpter, 35, of the 500 block of N. Trotman Road, Camden, was arrested April 26 and charged with four counts of failure to appear in court. A secured bond of $13,500 was set.
Jacob Scott Lavender, 24, of the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills, was served a criminal summons for driving while license revoked/no driving license/license suspended on April 26.
Kimberlea Anne Armitage, 35, of the 1900 block of Twilight Arch, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 26 and charged with simple assault/affray. She was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Randy Wayne Reed Jr., 42, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and charged with vandalism to personal property, littering and violating county noise ordinance. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
T’sha Monay Riddick, 39, of the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods/property and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. She was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Michael Shawn Ashby, 42, of the 800 block of Hunting Hill Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 29 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving without an operator’s license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Kevin Allen, of the 100 block of Sandy Point Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested March 30 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Vincent Michael Williams, 31, of the 200 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was arrested March 30 and charged with simple assault. He was released from custody on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Darryl Valery Davidson, 62, of the 2600 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested March 31 and charged with misuse of the phone system. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Steven Ryan Rainwater, 26, of the 100 block of Mallard Street, Grandy, was arrested March 31 and charged with assault on a female and violation of valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Karista Hope Bohren, 23, of the 400 block of Narrowshore Road, Aydlett, was arrested March 31 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.