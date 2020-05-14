Currituck Sheriff
Steven Ryan Rainwater, 26, of the 100 block of Mallard Street, Grandy, was arrested March 31 and charged with assault on a female and violation of valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Karista Hope Bohren, 23, of the 400 block of Narrowshore Road, Aydlett, was arrested March 31 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Laura Ann Riggs, 55, of the 100 block of Meadow Blue Chip Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 1 and charged with assault and battery and simple assault. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Ronald B. Berg, 49, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested April 2 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Kyle William Pascoe, 18, of the 200 block of Church Road, Harbinger, was arrested April 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Brian James Sanders, 48, of the 1100 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested April 3 and charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Melissa Lee Henry Shell, 49, of the 1100 block of Waterlily Road, was arrested April 3 and charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Cynthia Barnetta White, 56, of the 2300 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested April 5 and charged with felony probation violation and three counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $57,000 secured bond was set.
Richard Henry Lee Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons April 7 for a charge of two counts of injury to real property.
Joseph Allen Lewis, 37, of the 100 block of Cypress Circle, Moyock, was arrested April 7 and charged with communicating threats and violation of a protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Gary Wilson White, 64, of the 100 block on Inlet Lane, Grandy, was arrested April 8 and charged with 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Misty Dawn Twiddy, 36, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Boulevard, Grandy, was arrested April 9 and charged with making harassing phone calls. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Scott Saufley Leavel Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Kordol Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested April 10 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Wesley Scott Burkett, 43, of the 100 block of Marshall Grandy Lane, Poplar Branch, was arrested April 10 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Jason Tyler Johnson, 23, of the 100 block of E. White Pine Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 26 and charged with assault and battery. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Hillary Marie Morgan, 23, of the 100 block of Pine St., Camden, was arrested April 26 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming and speeding. An unsecured bond was set at $1,500.
Kelvin Derrick King Jr., 18, of the 500 block of Berkley Ave. B., Norfolk, Va., was arrested April 27 and charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering a vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. A $22,500 secured bond was set.
Ashleigh Nichole Hewitt, 23, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, 5, Jarvisburg, was arrested April 28 and charged with driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Terri Michelle Denton, 34, of the 100 block of Ratcliffe Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons April 29 for a charge of communicating threats.
Christopher Michael Lamb, 47, of the 100 block of Barefoot Lane, Grandy, was arrested May 1 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charlie Franklin Guy III, 37, of the 100 block of Larry Ave., Grandy, was arrested May 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.