Rodney Allen Hanson, 55, of the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 4 for a barking dog.
Adrian Andre Humphrey, 35, of the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 4 and charged with failure to appear in court for resisting a public officer. A $500 secured bond was set.
Donald Ray Seymore, 57, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 5 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,700 secured bond was set.
Kyle Scott Barron, 31, of the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 6 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Elizabeth Andersen-Anticular, 34, of the 600 block of Banks Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 6 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gideon Cornelius Griffin Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 6 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Antonio Rayshaun Williams, 30, of the 1700 block of Fair Winds Court, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 6 for possession of less than 1/2 ounces of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Mylaek Shabasz Eason, 26, of the 100 block of Shanna Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 6 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Wellons Carden, 24, of the 100 block of William Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 7 and charged with breaking and entering. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set. He was also arrested March 8 and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Kylelyn Kate Kirk, 32, of the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Norman Lanier Barclift Jr., 59, of the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with driving while license revoked, driving/allowing someone to drive a motor vehicle without registration and operating a motor vehicle with no liability insurance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail.
Edward Eddie Griffin, 64, of the 300 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with disorderly conduct, being drunk and disruptive and indecent exposure. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set.
Carol Lee Ramza, 53, of the 100 block of Sand Pitt Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 11 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Cody Alan Dykes, 23, of the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $410 cash bond was set.
Randy Wayne Reed Jr., 42, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with felony fraud by obtaining property by false pretenses and 2 counts of misuse of the 911 system. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Bryan Wade Dugan, 33, of the 300 block of Brite Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $5,000 secured bond was set.