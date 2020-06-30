Currituck Sheriff
Ashton Taylor Hawthorne, 22, of the 32,000 block of East Street, Boykins, Virginia, was arrested May 24 and charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond was set at $3,000.
James Allen Starling, 54, of the 5100 block of Shenstone Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested May 24 and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and fugitive from other state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond for the fugitive charge. An unsecured bond of $850 was set for the marijuana charges.
Mason Lee Parker, 23, of the 300 block of Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested May 24 and charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond was set at $3,000.
Cherie Myers Ansell, 38, of the 130 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested May 25 and charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond was set at $1,500.
Adam Kent Ansell, 40, of the 130 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested May 25 and charged with assault on a female. An unsecured bond was set at $1,500.
Nicholas A. Murray, 34, of the 1500 block of Shillelagh Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arreste May 25 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A secured bond was set at $3,000.
Travis James Worthington, 36, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch, was arrested May 26 and charged with assault on a female. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.
Kevin Ryan Shaw, 37, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Boulevard, Moyock, was arrested May 26 and charged with misdemeanor forced breaking or entering. A secured bond was set at $1,000.
Andrew Livingston Sanjines, 44, of the 730 block of West 14th Street, Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested May 26 and charged with driving while impaired. A secured bond was set at $500.
Shannon Heath Insley, 41, of the 400 block of Callis Road, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested May 26 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. A secured bond was set at $5,000.
Paul Eric Smith, 52, of the 110 block of John Lloyd Road, Point Harbor, was arrested May 29 and charged with assault on a female. An unsecured bond was set at $5,000.
Vincent Michael Williams, 31, of the 230 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was arrested May 29 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse and driving while license revoke. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Antoinette Denise King, 33, of the 630 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 29 and charged with three felony counts of financial card fraud. A secured bond was set at $12,000.
Brian James Sanders, 48, of the 1130 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested May 29 and charged with assault on a female. An unsecured bond was set at $3,000.