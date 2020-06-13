Elizabeth City Police
Chyna Nyasia Williams, 25, of the 800 block of Dance St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 27 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and vandalism of personal property. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Khalil Maliek Ferebee, 24, of the 700 block of Bunnells Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 27 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours.
Chanda Marie Kee, 42, of the 200 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 27 and charged with cyberstalking and repeated use of electronic mail or communications. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Anthony Lee Williams, 35, of the 500 block of Fearing St., B, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 28 and charged with possession of marijuana, maintaining a place to keep illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Na’Shyia Reine Kee, 20, of the 700 block of Beech St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 29 and charged with possession of stolen goods and larceny. An unsecured bond was set at $2,000.
Demetre Lashon Whidbee, 33, of the 800 block of Park St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 1 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, larceny of auto parts, vandalism of personal property and communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Maurice Jerome Bowser, 31, of the 100 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Stephanie Denise Davidson, 54, of the 1200 block of Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 3 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.