Currituck Sheriff
Daniel Paul Rainwater, 32, of the 6000 block Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested May 20 and served with a warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny in Pasquotank County. A $500 secured bond was set.
Magen Alyssa Davis, 28, of the 100 block of Poplar Circle, Moyock, was arrested May 20 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Cyrus Shagun Peterson, 28, of the 3000 block of N. 10th St., Tampa, Florida, was arrested May 22 on a fugitive warrant from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Dalton Darrell Twiford, 27, of the 100 block of Pine St., Jarvisburg, was arrested May 22 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was released to a family member. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Zachary Storm Tart, 27, of the 100 block of Juniper Circle, Moyock, was arrested May 23 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and served with warrants for arrest from Pasquotank County for two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and two counts of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Kirsten Ainsley Drew, 30, of the 100 block of Juniper Circle, Moyock, was arrested May 23 and served with warrants for arrest from Pasquotank for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and two felony counts of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jeffrey Alton Lucas, 52, of the 100 block of Elm Circle, Moyock, was arrested May 23 and charged with driving while license revoked and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Terrance Lamont Mercer, 47, of the 100 block of Beanway Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 7 and charged with driving while license revoked, hit and run and registration altered. A secured bond was set at $1,000.
Clark Israel Perry, 23, of the 500 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and charged with driving while impaired and open container after consuming. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.
Shawn Haywood Leary, 38, of the 100 block of Linton Road, South Mills, was arrested May 11 and charged with communicating threats and 2nd degree trespassing. He was issued a criminal summons and informed of court date appearance.
Christopher Scott Winslow, 34, of the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested May 16 and charged with breaking and entering/larceny and misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond was set at $5,000.
Jhera Nicole Hampton, 25, of the 400 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 17 and charged with possession of less than 1/2 ounce of Schedule VI narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. An unsecured bond was set at $4,000.