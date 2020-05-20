Elizabeth City Police
Antoinette Denise King, 33, of the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 8 and charged with communicating threats. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.
Nicole Danielle Cooper, 21, of the 100 block of Holly Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 11 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. She was cited and released without bond.
Gary Lee Thomas Jr., 25, of the 100 block of Holly Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 11 and charged with aiding and abetting common law misdemeanor. He was cited and released without bond.
Quantajah Latanya Armstrong, 23, of the 140 block of Winfall Boulevard, Hertford, was arrested May 11 and charged with simple assault. He was served a criminal summons and released without bond.
Steven Lavon Moore Sr., 39, of the 1300 block of Fairfax Avenue, Greenville, was arrested May 12 and charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. An unsecured bond was set at $5,000.
Kenyatta Lamore Parker, 34, of the 100 block of N. Griffin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 12 and charged with failure to appear in court. A secured bond was set at $1,000.
Tammy Bowe Whitehurst, 58, of the 100 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 12 and charged with 2nd degree trespassing. She was released without bond on a written promise to appear in court.
Marcus Alexander Waldo Jr., 19, of the 1100 block of Jessica St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged with armed robbery, assault by pointing a gun and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Samanthea Kabria Whitaker, 26, of the 100 block of Franklin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 10 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond. She was also charged May 14 with assault with a deadly weapon. A $2,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Jermaine Anthony Cofield, 36, of the 800 block of Virginia St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and charged with assault on a government official, assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $24,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Reda Lakia Felton, 36, of the 800 block of Price Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 8 and charged with failure to appear in court. An unsecured bond was set at $500.
Jacob William Seabold, 23, of the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 11 and charged with simple assault. He was served a criminal summons and was released without bond.
Joshua Ryan Lloyd, 36, of the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 11 and charged with inmate possession of tobacco, inmate in custody in possession of mobile telephone and felony possession of tools for escape. A secured bond was set at $500.
William Devon Biggs, 23, of the 110 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 13 and charged with concealed gun after/while consuming. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Akima Tasmir Archer, 27, of the 300 block of Stokes Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 15 and charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Denorado Antron Cooper, 44, of the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, was arrested May 13 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Julia Lynn Bundy, 27, of the 1300 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons May 16 for charges of simple assault and injury to personal property.
Diamond Alasha Saunders, 22, of the 100 block of Stallings Court, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons May 16 for a charge of communicating threats.
Kristal Dominque Morton, 29, of the 100 block of Stallings Court, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons May 16 for a charge of communicating threats.
Vincent Scott Dautrechy, 51, of the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Michael Christopher Cringle, 35, of the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged on a grand jury indictment for attempted possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.