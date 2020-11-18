Currituck Sheriff
James Newton Clamp III, 31, of the 100 block of Baxter Grove, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $11,000 secured bond.
Daniel Peter Mickulik, 31, of the 400 block of Latimore Road, York Springs, Pennsylvania, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Robert William Kovacs Jr., 44, of the 200 block of Middle Gibbs Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 14 on two warrants for arrest for unspecified charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Daniel John O’Neil, 23, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with a parole violation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Denise Alean Honaker, 53, of the 126 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with a probation violation. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Harley Lee Shaver, 26, of the 900 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Heather Lyn Pizzelli, 39, of the 100 block of Charleston Drive, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A $750 secured bond was set.
Bryce Landon Worsham, 25, of the 3500 block of Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with reckless driving to endanger. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Erica Lee Malaker, 43, of the 60th block of Foster St., Austin, Pennsylvania, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 15 for possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Eugene Lee Ahearn Jr., 29, of the 400 block of Dwight St., Coudersport, Pennsylvania, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 15 for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Matthew Brian Smithson, 45, of the 2500 block of Morgan Mill Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with careless/drunken driving. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Keith Donovan-Mattew Young, 32, of the 2000 block of Lloyd Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Lee Garrett Hoskinson, 34, of the 7500 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with simple assault, second-degree trespassing and indecent exposure. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Linda Gayle Kovacs, 46, of the 500 block of East Ridge Road, Shawboro, was arrested Oct. 17 and served with two warrants for arrest for unspecified charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.
Christopher D. Carver, 47, of the 1300 block of Indian Creek Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 17 for charges of possession of less than one and a half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnathan Wellington Samuels, 36, of the 800 block of Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Oct. 18 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required on misdemeanor charges.
Bailey Lynn Greer, 29, of the 300 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Ramona Carol Tiedt, 59, of the 100 block of Gallop St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with simple assault. An $800 unsecured bond was set.
Gary Joe Hammond, 63, of the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Currituck, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with second-degree trespassing.
K’won Levante Smith, 20, of the 3200 block of Randall St., Hopewell, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, felony possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Rachel Marie Fleck-Hristova, 34, of the 100 block of Holly Crescent, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required and allowing an animal to create a nuisance.
Roni Michelle Sampson, 39, of the 100 block of Potawatomi Trail, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony charge and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $21,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Robert Carl, 38, of the 100 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Marcus Terrell Jackson, 35, of the 2100 block of Kirkby Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while impaired and possession of a container of alcohol in passenger area of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,200 unsecured bond.