Elizabeth City Police
Jerae Shakyla Jerkins, 28, of the 400 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Shamitta Rekea Aydlett, 29, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with communicating threats. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 34, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Ray Lassiter Jr., 24, of the 100 block of Spence Drive, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with failure to comply with court-ordered monetary conditions and three counts of violating probation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $120,235 secured bond.
Barbara Jean White, 59, of the 310 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with five counts of misdemeanor larceny and four counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Megan Elizabeth Overton, 29, of the 110 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and fraud by obtaining goods on a false pretense. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Yazmine Jovette Jordan, 32, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon, breaking or entering, injury to real property and injury to personal property. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Zachary McNeal Hunt, 20, of the 110 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Amber Rachelle Joerres, 30, of the 100 block of Wood Duck Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Francisco Torres, 44, of the 1720 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with simple assault. He was served a criminal summons and released with a date to appear in court.
Jonathan Earl Cartwright Jr., 18, of the 120 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods and larceny. He was issued a criminal summons with a written promise to appear in court.