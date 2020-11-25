Pasquotank Sheriff
Eugene Christopher Lee Banks, 37, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold. He also was charged Oct. 22 and charged with assault by pointing a gun and assault inflicting serious injury. He remained in custody in lieu of a $35,000 secured bond.
Herman Jermaine Felton Jr., 51, of the 600 block of Landing View Drive, Wendell, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine. He was confined in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond.
Avonte Demetrius Penny, 23, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court for a probation violation and driving without a license. He was released on a $2,000 secured bond.
Karen Nicole Duncan, 28, of the 1400 block of Hoffler St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with second-degree trespassing and breaking and entering. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Lee Johnson, 50, of the 60th block of Wilderness Trail, Perquimans, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Abner Eugene Johnson, 44, of the 500 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for a charge of failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 cash bond.
Donte Iquan Evans, 23, of the 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 24 and served grand jury indictments for first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering and conspirancy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. A $245,000 secured bond was set and he remained confined at Albemarle District Jail.
William Tyvoice Evans, 30, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of hunting on land without the owner’s permission. A $500 secured bond was set.