Currituck Sheriff
Gary Joe Hammond, 63, of the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Currituck, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with second-degree trespassing.
K’won Levante Smith, 20, of the 3200 block of Randall St., Hopewell, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, felony possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Rachel Marie Fleck-Hristova, 34, of the 100 block of Holly Crescent, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required and allowing an animal to create a nuisance.
Roni Michelle Sampson, 39, of the 100 block of Potawatomi Trail, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony charge and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $21,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Robert Carl, 38, of the 100 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Marcus Terrell Jackson, 35, of the 2100 block of Kirkby Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while impaired and possession of a container of alcohol in passenger area of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,200 unsecured bond.
Vicky Marie Aldridge, 58, of the 50000 block of Blackbeards Court, Frisco, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Matthew Raymond McFeaters, 18, of the 800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
Jessee-Lee Ron Andrew Potter, 28, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and felony larceny from a merchant. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Craig Austin White, 57, of the 310 block of Culpepper Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Troy Topash, 42, of the 160 block of Old Pike Road, Freeport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with resist, delay and/or obstruct. He was issued a criminal summons and a date to appear in court.
Shamir Norman, 24, of the 410 block of New York Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana and carrying concealed handgun. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Steven Ryan Water, 27, of the 120 block of Mallard Street, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $9,000 secured bond.
Travion Dominique White, 27, of the 1490 block of Hoffler Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and discharging firearms. He was released after posting a $7,000 secured bond at the magistrate’s office.
Christopher Scott Palmer, 24, of the 410 block of Pineview Drive, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Andrew Brown Jr., 41, of the 2580 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, to sell or deliver a drug, and for maintaining a place to keep drugs, plus one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia. Brown appeared before a magistrate and was soon after released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Jaycee Jamia-Lorinda Shannon, 19, of the 400 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with possession of less than one and half ounce of schedule VI of controlled substance and driving while impaired. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Eugene Christopher Lee Banks, 37, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold. He also was charged Oct. 22 and charged with assault by pointing a gun and assault inflicting serious injury. He remained in custody in lieu of a $35,000 secured bond.
Herman Jermaine Felton Jr., 51, of the 600 block of Landing View Drive, Wendell, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine. He was confined in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond.
Avonte Demetrius Penny, 23, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court for a probation violation and driving without a license. He was released on a $2,000 secured bond.