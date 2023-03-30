Pasquotank Sheriff
Donnie Lee Stokes Jr., 37, of the 1200 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 14 and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
William Carl Teague Jr., 32, of the 600 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address and taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Colby Taurean Basnight, 38, of the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with two counts of larceny by removing an anti-shoplifting device and larceny of a motor vehicle. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Jeremy Keith Lassiter, 38, of the 100 block of Camelot Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. He was released after posting a $15,000 secured bond.
Joseph Karl Lassiter, 32, of the 200 block of Orchard Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. He was released after posting a $15,000 secured bond.
Brittany Renee Lassiter, 35, of the 100 block of Camelot Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Ambrose Matthew Clay, 25, of the 200 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Ignacio Carballo-Martinez, 40, of the 1100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Christopher Michael Bateman, 40, of the 300 block of Cathern Creek Road, Hobbsville, was arrested March 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while impaired, five counts of misdemeanor probation violation, one count of driving while license revoked, possession of a altered/fictitious driver's license and displaying a fictitious title/registration card. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $115,000 secured bond.
Valerie Dawn Lindsey, 44, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with driving while impaired. A $4,000 unsecured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Samantha Lynn Robinson, 25, of the 130 block of Colony Road, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. she was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
James E. Dreswick, 29, of the 4500 block of Seascape Drive, Kitty Hawk Drive, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana and driving while impaired. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Brian Delane Hedrick, 60, of the 200 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Sheena Leilani Higgins, 43, of the 100 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. A $100 unsecured bond was set.
Carl Werner Whitehead Jr., 47, of the 9000 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested March 1 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond.
Victor Todd Yarbrough, 48, of the 160 block of Cason Point Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required and discharging a weapon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,250 secured bond.
Brandon Joel Huggins, 36, of the 100 block of Halstead Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jessica Marie Newcomb, 33, of the 150 block of Whitehurst Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Nathaniel Lester Jones, 30, of the 100 block of Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested March 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 42, of the 4000 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested March 3 and charged with misuse of the 911 system. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Travis Shane Morein, 45, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Blvd., Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Nicole Michelle Wells, 39, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Blvd., Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Armendo Martinez-Martinez, 62, of Jarvisburg, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.