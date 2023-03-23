Pasquotank Sheriff
Labria Kena Lashae Klep, 30, of the 500 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 7 for a charge of simple assault/engaging in an affray and communicating threats.
Amberlee Asher Redenbo, 37, of the 100 block of Windermere Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 7 for a charge of communicating threats.
Alize Monyahi, 22, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Milton Guy Simpson Jr., of the 400 block of Secota Village, Columbia, was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to return rental property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
James Lewis Stillman, 44, of the 200 block of Tip Tue Road, Edenton, was issued a criminal summons March 8 for a charge of simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Kenyotta Damenin Coston, 43, of the 100 block of E. Albemarle St., Edenton, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of driving while impaired and driving with an expired registration. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Briana Lynn Hummel, 33, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., 900A, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 10 for charges of stalking and cyberstalking.
Michael Anthony Powell Jr., 44, of the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and driving without insurance. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Randy Wayne Reed Jr., 45, of the 700 block of Fresno Drive, Chesapeake, Va., was arrested March 9 and charged with a probation violation. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Donnie Lee Stokes Jr., 37, of the 1200 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 14 and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
William Carl Teague Jr., 32, of the 600 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address and taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Colby Taurean Basnight, 38, of the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with two counts of larceny by removing an anti-shoplifting device and larceny of a motor vehicle. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Jeremy Keith Lassiter, 38, of the 100 block of Camelot Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. He was released after posting a $15,000 secured bond.
Joseph Karl Lassiter, 32, of the 200 block of Orchard Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. He was released after posting a $15,000 secured bond.
Brittany Renee Lassiter, 35, of the 100 block of Camelot Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Ambrose Matthew Clay, 25, of the 200 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Ignacio Carballo-Martinez, 40, of the 1100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Christopher Michael Bateman, 40, of the 300 block of Cathern Creek Road, Hobbsville, was arrested March 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while impaired, five counts of misdemeanor probation violation, one count of driving while license revoked, possession of a altered/fictitious driver’s license and displaying a fictitious title/registration card. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $115,000 secured bond.
Valerie Dawn Lindsey, 44, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with driving while impaired. A $4,000 unsecured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Samantha Lynn Robinson, 25, of the 130 block of Colony Road, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. she was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
James E. Dreswick, 29, of the 4500 block of Seascape Drive, Kitty Hawk Drive, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana and driving while impaired. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Brian Delane Hedrick, 60, of the 200 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Sheena Leilani Higgins, 43, of the 100 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. A $100 unsecured bond was set.
Carl Werner Whitehead Jr., 47, of the 9000 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested March 1 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond.
Victor Todd Yarbrough, 48, of the 160 block of Cason Point Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required and discharging a weapon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,250 secured bond.
Brandon Joel Huggins, 36, of the 100 block of Halstead Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.