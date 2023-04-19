Pasquotank Sheriff

Shane Allen Murphy Sr., 49, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 13 and arrested on two counts of civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support, two counts failure to appear in court as required for speeding, two counts of failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, and single counts of failure to appear in court as required for driving with an expired inspection and driving with an expired registration. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,250 secured bond.