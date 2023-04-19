Shane Allen Murphy Sr., 49, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 13 and arrested on two counts of civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support, two counts failure to appear in court as required for speeding, two counts of failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, and single counts of failure to appear in court as required for driving with an expired inspection and driving with an expired registration. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,250 secured bond.
Elisai Montae White, 22, of the 800 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 11 and charged with three probation violations that included larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Caitlin Ashley Borg, 31, of the 200 block of Joanna Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 7 and charged with a parole violation and one count of being a fugitive of justice. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Branden Dale Everton, 28, of the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 7 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and driving with an altered title/registration. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Eugene Bogue III, 61, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, 2, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 10 and charged with a sexual battery warrant from Camden County. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Lerone Levar Wilson, 39, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required in Dare County and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Rodney Lovell Weeks, 36, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Lot 37, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 5 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $22,500 secured bond.
George Lewis Harris, 47, of the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 1 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Vivian Anne Snyder, 59, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 1 and charged with failure to appear in court for being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.