Elizabeth City Police
Jamie Rene Scranton, 27, of the 500 block of Lane Street, was arrested April 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and violating the seat belt law. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Dana Celeste Rankin, 40, of the 110 block of E. Broad Street, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked on April 17. She was assigned a court date and released.
Dana Celeste Rankin, 40, of the 110 block of E. Broad Street, was arrested April 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Tavarr Spence Griffin, 34, of the 700 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked and driving the wrong way on a one-way street on April 17. He was assigned a court date and released.
Robert Allen Setford, 40, of the 200 block of Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 18 and charged with one felony count each of forced breaking & entering and larceny after breaking & entering, and one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $51,500 secured bond.
Crishia Jahnae Harney, 25, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and charged with one felony count of assault inflicting serious injury and one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.
Montellie Laquon Privott, 33, of the 200 block of S. Edenton Road, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with two felony counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell/distribute heroin and maintaining a dwelling to keep drugs. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Celestine Johnson Jones, 66, of the 700 block of Adams Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Quinton David Morris, 37, of the 400 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Conrad Williams, 68, of the 1100 block of Highland Avenue, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of discharging firearms or other projectiles within city limits on April 20. He was assigned a court date and released.
William Alfred Greene Jr., 55, of the 120 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence protective order. He was assigned a court date and held for 48 hours at Albemarle District Jail.
Andy Lee Butler, 44, of the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was assigned a court date and held for 48 hours at Albemarle District Jail.
Treviana Jenelle Poole, 18, of the 1110 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 24 and charged with one felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine) and one misdemeanor count of possession of ½ to 1½ of marijuana. She was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.