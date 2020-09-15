Elizabeth City Police
Joshia Solavid Torres, 25, of the 300 block of Locust St., B, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear.
Tavien Marquise Miles, 19, of the 300 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with failure to appear. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Jacques Issac Ward, 41, of the 900 block of Wingina St., A, Manteo, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and three counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
D'Kwan Yerriel Winslow, 40, of the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with communicating threats and three counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,350 secured bond.
Kristal Dominique Morton, 29, of the 100 block of Stallings Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with driving while license revoked. She was released on a $500 secured bond.
Elizabeth Hope Adams, 30, of the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged on two warrants for failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Chavaris Eugene Blount, 34, of the 100 block of Hines Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Alisan Danita James, 35, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was released by a magistrate.
Vivian Marie Basnight, 28, of the 4700 block of Plank Road, 219, Raleigh, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was released by a magistrate.
Gerson Rivera, 28, of the 100 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a $1,000 secured bond.
Tessha Latoya Dunton, 36, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., 112, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Drumaine Rakim Toussaint, 28, of the 700 block of Walker Ave., A, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Noe Avila Guzman, 33, of the 800 block of Dance St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
David Paul Morreale, 51, of the 200 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 3 on a true bill of indictment for conspiracy to break into a building and conspiracy to commit felony larceny. He was released on a $2,000 secured bond.