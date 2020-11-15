Currituck Sheriff
Deuenta Quamae Squire, 30, of the 1100 block of Woodlawn St., Roanoke Rapids, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with assault on a female, possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Vladislav Vladimirovich, 35, of the 3100 block of Wren Hollow Lane, Fairfax, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with simple assault. He posted a $500 cash bond.
Cherie Myers Ansell, 39, of the 100 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 7 for a charge of simple assault.
Juan Domingo Gomez, 35, of the 200 block of Puddin’ Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Deshon Freeman, 29, of the 800 block of 12th St., Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with reckless driving to endanger. A $290 cash bond was set.
Kevin Lee Blake, 35, of the 100 block of N. Widegon Court, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 8 for a charge of unauthorized use of a motor propelled conveyance.
Marco Gerardo Granese, 38, of the 4400 block of Wandering Way, Temple Hills, Maryland, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with reckless driving to endanger. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Benny Ray Lindsay Jr., 25, of the 100 block of Newborn Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour hold.
Regina Sollet Martin-McCaskill, 57, of the 100 block of Sunny Lake Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Scott Saufley Leavel Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Kordol Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $750 secured bond was set.
Richard Henry Lee Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with violating a domestic protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center for 48 hours.
Noah Conley House, 19, of the 300 block of Carolina St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with possession of less than 1½ ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $750 unsecured bond was set.
Tomas Quintanilla, 50, of the 100 block of Cardinal Lane, Harbinger, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with injury to personal property. A $200 secured bond was set.
Elizabeth City Police
Laverne Major Perry, 59, of the 1400 block of River Road Lot 130, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with passing a worthless check. A $4,000 unsecured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Drew J’Mel Spence, 28, of the 100 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a charge of possession of up to half ounce of marijuana. A $500 secured bond was set.
Celeste Michelle Taylor, 63, of the 200 block of W. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a probation violation charge. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
John Antonio Boseman III, 38, of the 1300 block of Schoolhouse Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony and with being a habitual felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Trequan Domina, 23, of the 200 block of Scotland Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of up to half ounce of marijuana. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Reginald Cornelius Clay, 33, of the 1500 block of River Road Lot 12, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7 and served with a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder for distribution of drugs. He is being held under no bond at Albemarle District Jail.
Collin Mackenzy Nixon, 20, of the 600 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Ronnie Dance, 30, of the 2400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.