Pasquotank Sheriff
Kevin Vaughn Jarvis, 39, of the 100 block of Jarvis Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Deborah Ann Johnson, 52, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 16 for misdemeanor breaking and entering.
Donald Gary Vaughn Jr., 40, of the 200 block of Spinnaker St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Charles Anthony Brewer, 36, of the 900 block of Hickory Hollow Road, Gaston, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with violating the domestic violence act and a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 36, of the 302 block of Paxton St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required for failing to pay child support. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,150 cash bond.
Jovon Carlton Crutch, 22, of the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with felony kidnapping, two counts of felony armed robbery and felony first degree burglary. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail.
in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
William Curtis Stevenson, 73, of the 300 block of South St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court for aiding and abetting a larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Michael Eugene Taylor Jr., 27, of the 100 block of Ranchland Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jamie Agustia Dance Jr., 39, of the 100 block of Beech Circle, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 22 and served four true bills of indictment for possession with intent to deliver or sell schedule II of a controlled substance and being a habitual felon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Dylan Nathanael Hobbs, 20, of the 200 block of Northwest Backwoods Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jamie Lee Coolman, 63, of the 100 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Nov. 23 for false imprisonment.
Karen Helene Caldwell, 59, of the 100 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Nov. 23 for false imprisonment.
Todd Arthur Martin, 36, of the 300 block of Oxford Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Nov. 23 for violating a public nuisance ordinance.