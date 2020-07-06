Currituck Sheriff
Melissa Lee Henley, 49, of the 1130 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested May 29 and charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond was set at $3,000.
Alicia Marie Kwalik-Little, 49, of the 380 block of Grandy Road, Grandy, was arrested May 29 and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond was set at $1,000.
Carolina Michelle Lane, 42, of the 100 block of Porpoise Street, Moyock, was arrested May 30 and charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.
Brian Edward Chessick, 48, of the 110 block of Birchview Court, Moyock, was arrested May 30 and charged with assault on a female. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.
Camden Sheriff
Eric Garland Ferebee, 46, of the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden, was arrested June 5 and charged with assault on a female, simple assault/engaging in an affray, resisting arrest and interfering with emergency communications. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Ryan Michael Fowble, 40, of the 200 block of Billetts Bridge Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons June 6 for Pasquotank County warrants charging him with two counts of larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Pasquotank Sheriff
David Lee Burnette, 22, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution was arrested June 24 and served with a true bill of indictment for assault causing serious bodily injury. A $10,000 secured bond was set
Jarvis Tereza Marsh, 37, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution was arrested June 24 and served a true bill of indictment for possession of weapons by a prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
Ricard Casinao Lytch, 44, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution was arrested June 24 and served a grand jury indictment for a charge of possession of a weapon by prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
Jennifer Renee Hill, 33, of the 100 block of Sir Chandler, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested June 24 and charged with failure to appear for a charge of driving while impaired. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Floyd Clifton Forbes, 43, of the 600 block of Egan Lane B, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 24 for a charge of simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Tyler Mitchell Johnson, 26, of the 100 block of Aline Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 26 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and two counts of violating probation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $51,000 secured bond.
Brittany Ciera Spear, 28, of the 100 block of Keys Court, Greenville, was issued a criminal summons June 26 for a charge of simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Roy Clifton Baum, 37, of the 1400 block of Warden St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 26 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing. An unsecured bond was set at $3,000.
Carrietta Johnson Spence, 60, of the 700 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 28 for a charge of second-degree trespassing.
Michael-Lakota Red Bear Pope, 25, of the 200 block of Poindexter St., 3, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 27 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny by employee. He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.
Justin Dean Caldwell, 31, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested June 24 and served a true bill of indictment for a felony. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
Darin Alexander Shanks, 28, of the 400 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 26 and charged with failure to appear for a charge of failure to pay child support in Perquimans County. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $600 cash bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Altrisa Nekitta Boyd, 49, of the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear. A secured bond was set at $3,000.
Willie Lee Roundtree II, 30, of the 200 block of Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 17 and charged with 2nd degree trespassing. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.
Jarvae Malik Alford, 22, of the 1600 block of Brookridge Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 17 and charged with attempt to obtain prescription fraudulently. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Walter Culpepper, 54, of the 1600 block of Castle Hayne Road, Wilmington, was arrested June 17 and charged with discharging a firearm into dwelling and discharging a firearm within city limits. A secured bond was set at $3,500.