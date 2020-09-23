Currituck Sheriff
Jeffery Lin Smith, 51, of the 5560 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was issued a criminal summons and a date to appear in court.
Kevin Lee Blake, 35, of the 100 block of N. Widgeon Court, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and failing to stop at stop sign/flashing red traffic light, and one felony count of eluding/fleeing arrest with motor vehicle. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Vincent Michael Williams, 31, of the 130 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with simple assault and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Eric Christopher Snow, 32, of the 950 block of S. Sandy Hook Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael Shawn Ashby, 42, of the 840 block of Hunting Hill Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony charge and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Vladislav Vladimirovich Marchenko, 35, of the 3100 block of Wren Hollow Lane, Fairfax, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with simple assault. He appeared before a magistrate and after posting a $500 cash bond he was issued a date to appear in court.
Deuenta Quamae Squire, 30, of the 1100 block of Woodlawn Street, Roanoke Rapids, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with assault on a female, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, simple possession of a scheduled IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Cherie Myers Ansell, 39, of the 130 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with simple assault. She was issued a criminal summons with a date to appear in court.
Juan Domingo Gomez, of the 220 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Kevin Lee Blake, 35, of the 100 block of N. Widgeon Court, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor-propelled conveyance. He was released after being issued a criminal summons and date to appear in court.
Camden Sheriff
Josh Miles Vaughan, 34, of the 1840 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required and being a fugitive from justice. A $54,000 secured bond was set.
Ronald Anthony James Salupo, 36, of the 100 block of McPherson Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with possession of schedule VI and Schedule VI of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Jimmy Wayne Rouse, 72, of the 400 block of Magnolia Drive, Camden, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Mark Edward Miles, 27, of the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.