Currituck Sheriff
K’Won Levante Smith, 20, of the 3200 block of Randall St., Hopewell, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Steven Ryan Rainwater, 27, of the 100 block of Mallard St., Grandy, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
William Brian Banks, 50, of the 100 block of Islander Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Kyle Joseph Keement, 25, of the 100 block of Ford Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Nov. 17 and served with a true bill of indictment.
Bradley Stephen Shonkwiler, 29, of the 100 block of Spur Trail, Moyock was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Troy William Jensen, 31, of the 100 block of Teal Court, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 17 and served with a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Hunter Shane Yeager, 25, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, A1, Powells Point, was arrested Nov. 17 and served with a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Heather Danielle Evans, 31, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support and resisting a public officer. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond and a $200 cash bond.
Brandon Scott Lee, 31, of the 100 block of Richard Shaw Road B, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $300 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbeater, 39, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Stacey Travis Riddle, 49, of the 2500 block of Five Point Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Bradley Hughston Huggins, 37, of the 100 block of Halstead Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Matthew Aaron Hartley, 21, of the 100 block of Birchview Court, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
John Lee Belvin, 38, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 21 and served a true bill of indictment for three counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,500 secured bond.
Timothy Eugene Canipe, 49, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Ernest Matthew White, 66, of the 1100 block of Perry St., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set. He was released into his son’s custody.
Christina Marie Leadbeater, 37, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with assault and battery.
Joshua Lynn Thornton, 33, of the 100 block of David Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of felony robbery. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond.
Joseph Oliver Raynor, 71, of the 500 block of Canary Lane, Corolla, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with assault on a female and felony being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Nancy Laughlin Raynor, 67, of the 500 block of Canary Lane, Corolla, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Wendy Joy Wood, 49, of the 100 block of Roland Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. A $2,500 secured bond was set.