Currituck Sheriff
Daniel Thomas Smith, 29, of the 8050 block of Lisle Drive, Manassas, Virginia, was arrested June 6 and charged with felony larceny, more than $1,000. A secured bond was set at $2,500.
Frederick Theodore Heath III, 32, of the 130 block of Northwest River Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 6 and charged with assault on a female. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Bryan Leigh Owens, 25, of the 400 block of Terrace Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 6 and charged with assault on a female. A cash bond was set at $500 with a court date set for Aug. 21.
Nicholas Bryan Fuller, 26, of the 5620 block of Spruce Lane, Flowery Branch, Georgia, was arrested June 6 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A secured bond was set at $500.
David George Conn, 40, of the 360 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested June 7 and charged with assault on a female. An unsecured bond was set at $5,000.
Kimberly Talley Nichols, 50, of the 3700 block of Star Lighter Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 8 and charged with simple assault. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Britania Paige Daniels, 38, of the 2500 block of Oakland Avenue, Richmond, Virginia, was arrested June 8 and charged with resisting a public officer, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage while under 21. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Octavio Baca, 31, of the 2410 block of Faucette Avenue, Durham, was arrested June 9 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Daniel Paul Rainwater, 32, of the 6020 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested June 9 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Charlie Franklin Guy III, 38, of the 120 block of Larry Avenue, Grandy, was arrested June 9 and charged with breaking and entering/non forced entry and injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Keith Lee Bouge, 25, of the 140 block of Mill Road, Hertford, was arrested June 9 and charged with being drunk and disruptive in public. He was confined at the Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Justina Lynn Reardon, 40, of the 7820 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested June 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at the Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Seamus Michael Lee Drury, 25, of the 100 block of Meadow Blue Chip Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 10 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at the Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Raymond Cecil Venham, 18, of the 280 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested June 10 and charged with simple assault. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Robert Oswald Venham, 21, of the 280 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested June 10 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Darryl Valery Davidson, 62, of the 2610 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested June 10 and charged with second-degree trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond. He was also charged June 11 with violation of the conditions of release. A $50,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Brent Tryan Paul, 34, of the 110 block of Woodhouse Drive, Grandy, was arrested June 11 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond. He was charged with a second count of simple assault on June 12. A $750 secured bond was also set for that charge.
Pamela Sue O’Neal, 43, of the 140 block of Scaff Lane, Aydlett, was arrested June 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on three felony counts. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $90,000 secured bond.
Marty Ray Williams, 34, of the 160 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested June 12 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jasmine Corinne Imholt, 41, of the 110 block of Trout Street, Moyock, was arrested June 12 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jeffrey Shannon Hamilton, 50, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 14 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges he failed to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100 order of confinement bond.
Monica Ruth Singer, 22, of the 110 block of View Hallow Way, Yorktown, Virginia, was arrested June 13 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Heather Leigh Woodley, 26, of the 120 block of Prince Charles Court, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested June 14 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Brian Walton Winslow, 21, of the 550 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 14 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving while impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Devin Swain Frizzell, 23, of the 30 block of Greenwood Road, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested June 14 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, speeding and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Keri Halstead Williams, 33, of the 4390 block of Charity Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 12 and charged with domestic criminal trespass. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.