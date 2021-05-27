Currituck Sheriff
Season Nicole Tolson, 42, of the 6080 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested May 11 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was released in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Vincent Daniel Corsale, 25, of the 380 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested May 11 and charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance while in jail/prison. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,000 secured bond.
Brent Tryan Paul, 35, of the 110 block of Woodhouse Drive, Grandy, was arrested May 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
David Pilkington Jr., 43, of the 110 block of Taylors Road, Currituck, was arrested May 13 and served a felony true bill of indictment. He was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Christopher Lamar Harris, 35, of the 600 block of Pine Valley Drive, Creedmoor, was arrested May 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 29, of the 120 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Daniel Lafayette Harris, 25, of the 120 block of Rowland Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested May 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Bryan Joseph Jeune, 27, of the 10 block of Ramsey School Road, Catskill, New York, was arrested May 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tyler Joseph Gregio, 24, of the 150 block of Grandview Avenue, Catskill, New York, was arrested May 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jamie Lynne Sumrell, 38, of the 410 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested May 15 and charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Jason Lee Stogner, 36, of the 2990 block of Etlan Road, Etlan, Virginia, was arrested May 15 and charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Isaiah Gene Mroz, 20, of the 110 block of North River Beach Lane, Jarvisburg, was arrested May 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired-driving after consuming under the age of 21. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Robert Henry Lee, 36, of the 120 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh, was arrested May 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.