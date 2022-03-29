Currituck Sheriff
Skip Douglas Bohren, 30, of the 410 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while license revoked, reckless driving and speeding. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Danielle Unique Overton, 29, of the 440 block of Snowden Road, Moyock, was arrested March 8 and charged with one felony count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge each of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the limit. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Joseph Wayne Riddick, 42, of the 2760 block of Archers Mill Road, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested March 8 and charged with one felony count of breaking & entering, with intent to terrorize or injure and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Micah Barriner, 41, of the 100 block of Hutton Court, Grandy, was arrested March 9 and chargedd with one felony count of a being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Edward Leroy Deaver, 45, of the 100 block of N. Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested March 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Sammy Dale Woods Jr., 37, of the 180 block of Red Dog Lane, Grandy, was arrested March 9 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, one misdemeanor count of failing to stop for a blue light and one felony count each of possession of a firearm by felon, being a fugitive from another state and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Robert Oswald Venham, 22, of the 280 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested March 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court (order for arrest). He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Thomas Anthony Brooks, 52, of the 100 block of Willow Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property and one misdemeanor count of domestic violence, violation of a valid protective order. He was released on an unsecured bond.
Virginia Susanne Dinger, 50, of the 120 block of Stone Street, Moyock, was arrested March 11 and issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of school attendance law violation.
Shannon Nichole Koren, 36, of the 160 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was arrested March 12 and issued criminal summonses for two misdemeanor counts of school attendance law violation.