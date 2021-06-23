Currituck Sheriff
Jamareus Tryon Mallory, 25, of the 200 block of Beechwood Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 8 and charged with one misdemeanor account of affray. He was released in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.
Miguel Josiah Q. Cooper, 21, of the 120 block of Little Joe’s Lane, Barco, was arrested June 8 and charged with one misdemeanor county of affray. He was released in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.
April Lee Hopkins, 35, of the 100 block of Adams Way, Barco, was arrested June 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court, child support. She was released after posting an $800 cash bond.
Eric Andrew Dieck, 30, of the 330 block of Pond Road, Harbinger, was arrested June 9 and served two criminal summonses for violation of county ordinances.
Kelsey Ann Otwell, 25, of the 160 block of Foster Forbes Road, Powells Point, was arrested June 9 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Amber Dawn Sullivan, 27, of the 100 block of Maple Circle, Moyock, was arrested June 11 and served two criminal summonses for violation of county ordinances.
Paris Lawrence Dias, 27, of the 110 block of Old Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested June 11 and served one criminal summons for simple assault.
Nathaniel Lester Jones, 29, of the 6630 block of Pilot Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested June 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Michael Ray Williams, 41, of the 1000 block of Run Hill Court, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested June 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Ashleigh Nicole Hewitt, 24, of the 130 block of Raymons Creed Road, Shiloh, was arrested June 11 and charged with one felony count of possession of heroin, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.
Aaron Kelby Ritter, 29, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 12 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of breaking or entering (non-forced entry). He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Catherine Lorriane Eicher, 30, of the 170 block of Beechwood Shores Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and open container in passenger area of a motor vehicle. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
William Thaddeus Anderson, 43, of the 1300 block of Gorman Street, Raleigh, was arrested June 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Chloe Marie Winchel, 19, of the 710 block of Las Olas Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, consuming under the age of 21. She was released in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.