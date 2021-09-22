Currituck Sheriff
Tony Angelo Young, Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Gramby St., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Jennifer Latham Banzhoff, 38, of the 1200 block of Crystal Lake Court, Corolla, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with a probation violation. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Taylor Braxton McNeese, 30, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Gary Wilson White, 66, of the 100 block of Inlet Lane, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $500 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Tequila La-Sha Whitehurst, 29, of the 1200 block of Winston St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of civil contempt of court-child support. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 cash bond.
Chasity Channel Nelson, 44, of the 1320 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. She was released without incident.
Ronnie Lee Simmons Jr., 36, of the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of no operator's license, hit and run and failure to report an accident. He was release after posting $1,500 secured bond.
Timothy Ryan Hassell, 54, of the 2000 block of W. Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with failure to appear for a misdemeanor probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Brandy Dawn Butcher, 39, of the 100 block of Harrell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Daina Snyder, 35, of the 400 block of Inlet Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged on a fugitive warrant from the state of New York. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Nathaniel B. Sullivan, 20, of the 100 block of Bourbon Street, Camden, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Dennis Pross, 32, of the 250 block of Presidential Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
James Isaiah Evans, 28, of the 300 block of Brite Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Ronald Scott Parker, 55, of the 1390 block of River Road Maine, Orrington, Minnesota, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Dakota Jordan Dean, 28, of the 5240 block of Thatcher Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Robert Paul Wilson, 36, of the 100 block of South Mill Dam Road, Camden, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Stevielyn Belote, 35, of the 100 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with possession of schedule I of a a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carson Leonard Glasgow Jr., 47, of the 12000 block of NE 145th Place, B149 Kirkland, Washington, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with communicating threats, cyberstalking and communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
William Devon Biggs, 24, of the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while impaired, possession of an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle, possession of up to half-ounce of marijuana, simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, assault on a government official, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a concealed weapon while/after consuming alcohol. He was released after posting a $33,000 secured bond.
Kalene Eloise Barber, 28, of the 100 block of Body Road, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with second-degree trespassing. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Odie Lee Rolling III, 31, of the 100 block of Fannie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with failure to appear on a show cause order. He was released after posting a $1,500 cash bond.
Brooks Wester Smith, 41, of the 100 block of Bella Vista Drive, Edenton, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Brandon Tyler Williard, 23, of the 800 block of Jefferson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with five counts of communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Rodney Lovell Weeks, 35, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with communicating threats. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.