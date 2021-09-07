Currituck Sheriff
Victor Hermelindo Mendez, 32, of the 1000 block of West 5th St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Brandy Dawn Butcher, 39, of the 100 block of Harrell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tomas Honduran Quintillas, 51, of Sandpiper Drive, Collington, was arrested Aug. 23 on a warrant for arrest for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $875 cash bond.
Kaitlin Anne Little, 23, of the 5000 block of Palmyra Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges of driving while license revoked and an unsafe movement. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Philip Anthony Wiley, 31, of the 2400 block of Bay Oak Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Marshall Hunt Boyd, 29, of the 200 block of Woodland Drive, Southern Shores, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and domestic criminal trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.
Tyisha Chanel Parker, 35, of the 700 block of Three Bridge Estates, Jacksonville, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with resisting a public officer, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and malicious conduct by a prisoner. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $16,000 secured bond.
John William Little, 40, of the 500 block of W. Howard St., Hagerstown, Maryland, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Brittany Nicole Pope, 30, of the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jimmy Kyle McPeek, 55, of the 1600 block of Ocean Pearl Road, Corolla, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond before being released into the custody of a sober person.
Carson Henry Armstrong, 28, of the 300 block of Figg Ave., Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Quincy Lefeyette Le Fall, 39, of the 200 block of Sunny Lake Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with communicating threats, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, driving while impaired, driving without a driver’s license/renewal and hit and run leaving the scene of property damage. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Martha A. Goodenough, 69, of the 1800 block of Beal Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Frazier Dillon Harris, 27, of 1712 Blvd., Colonial Heights, Virginia, was arrested Aug 29 and charged with two counts of injury to real property and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Brittany Lynn Harris, 24, of the 4000 block of Jeanne St., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor: hit and run leaving the scene of property damage. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.