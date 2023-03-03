Currituck Sheriff
Seth Austin Cahoon, 29, of the 100 block of West Side Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Joseph Lee Wiles, 43, of the 200 block of Launch Landing Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Eric Colin Tipton, 51, of the 100 block of Admiralty Court, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Skyler Benjamin Haislip, 37, of the 120 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required, one count of driving while license revoked, driving with an expired registration card and an expired inspection. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $8,500 secured bond.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 9 and served with a warrant for arrest for communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Andle Lee Ramsey III, 19, of the 300 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was confined in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Scott Dwayne Bray, 34, of the 700 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault communicating threats, injury to real property and vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jessie William Turner, 35, of the 1100 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of operating a vehicle without insurance and driving while license not revoked. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Matthew Dillon Herba, 28, of the 100 block of Spindrift Lane, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of aggressive driving and failing to reduce speed. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Rashard Demelle Overton, 31, of the 100 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 20 for a leash law violation.
Maliquia Virginia White, 33, of the 300 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court for simple assault. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Odie Lee Rolling III, 33, of the 100 block of Fannie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Costin Clinton Ray III, 28, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court for operating a motor vehicle with no insurance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
David Eugene Moore, 59, of the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for illegal use of red/blue light and driving with no operator’s license. He was released after a bails bondman posted his $500 secured bond.
William Andre Meekins, 46, of the 1200 block of Newport Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $750 cash bond.