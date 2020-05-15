Currituck Sheriff
Hillary Marie Morgan, 23, of the 100 block of Pine St., Camden, was arrested April 26 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming and speeding. An unsecured bond was set at $1,500.
Kelvin Derrick King Jr., 18, of the 500 block of Berkley Ave. B., Norfolk, Va., was arrested April 27 and charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering a vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. A $22,500 secured bond was set.
Ashleigh Nichole Hewitt, 23, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, 5, Jarvisburg, was arrested April 28 and charged with driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Terri Michelle Denton, 34, of the 100 block of Ratcliffe Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons April 29 for a charge of communicating threats.
Christopher Michael Lamb, 47, of the 100 block of Barefoot Lane, Grandy, was arrested May 1 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charlie Franklin Guy III, 37, of the 100 block of Larry Ave., Grandy, was arrested May 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jason Scott Miller, 39, of the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 7 and charged with communicating threats and three counts of violation of a release order. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.
Randy Clarke Wilson, 56, of the 200 block of Windwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 2 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Damien Heith Firman, 37, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 2 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
T'Sha Monay Riddick, 39, of the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with three counts of possession of stolen goods and three counts of larceny. A $6,000 unsecured bond was set.
Erin Leigh Newton, 37, of the 1000 block of Elbert Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 3 and charged with assault inflicting injury and simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Alan Ray Mitchell, 39, of the 700 block of Fleetwood St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons May 1 and charged with possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joe Eddie Robinson, 52, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 18, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 6 and charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, three misdemeanor counts of financial transaction card fraud, felony possession of stolen goods/property, felony speeding to elude arrest and misdemeanor driving while impaired vehicle seizure. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $43,500 secured bond.
Herman Leon Powell II, of the 200 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 5 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Darren Davet Rountree, 32, of the 1700 block of Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with felony probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Amber Lynn Newton, 29, of the 100 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Court in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Carlton Larnell Jr., 25, of the 1000 block of Butlers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Crystal Star Crawley, 40, of the 200 block of Roanoke Trail, Edenton, was issued a criminal summons April 28 for a charge of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Alexander Tyshawn, 29, of the 500 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and charged with assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Dadryn Gibbs Johnson, 37, of the 200 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with simple assault and engaging in an affray. An unsecured bond was set at $2,500.
Michael Andrew Guydan, 35, of the 300 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and charged with assaulting an emergency worker. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Emily Nicole Carlisle, 28, of the 100 block of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 30 and charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Samanthea Kabria Whitaker, 26, of the 100 block of Franklin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with assault inflicting physical injury. she was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond. She was also arrested May 14 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. A $2,000 secured bond was set for that charge.