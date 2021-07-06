Currituck Sheriff
Victoria Lynne Jones, 27, of the 300 block of Selden St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 29 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Hermanz Lerye Williams, 27, of the 600 block of Ray St. Elizabeth City, was arrested June 30 and charged with violating probation and a warrant for arrest for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Paul Harvey Hoover, 56, of the 100 block of Hampton Road, Coinjock, was arrested June 23 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Samantha Dorothy Suski, 24, of the 140 block of Swanson Road, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested June 23 and charged with resisting a public officer, assault on an officer, injury to personal property, possession of between a half ounce and 1½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol in a passenger vehicle, eluding, fleeing arrest, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit and failing to heed a siren or light. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $65,000 secured bond.
Jamie Lee McLaughlin, 43, of the 100 block of Spoonbill Court, Knotts Island, was issued a criminal summons June 24 for misdemeanor child abuse.
Ryan Christopher Seymore, 44, of the 1800 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested June 25 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a domestic violence hold.
Miguel Josiah Cooper, 21, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane Lot 43, Barco, was arrested June 26 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Katie Danielle Boyer, 22, of the 31000 block of Kendale Road, Lewes, Delaware, was arrested June 27 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.