Currituck Sheriff
Joshua Dale Shifflett, 34, of the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 23 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Eric Andrew Dieck, 30, of the 300 block of Pond Road, Harbinger, was served three warrants for arrest June 21 for allowing livestock to run at large, allowing a prohibited public nuisance and violating the county's leash law.
Ryan Christopher Seymore, 44, of the 1800 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested June 25 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a domestic violence hold.
Miguel Josiah Cooper, 21, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane Lot 43, Barco, was arrested June 26 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Katie Danielle Boyer, 22, of the 31000 block of Kendale Road, Lewes, Delaware, was arrested June 27 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Terence Clinton Ridley, 57, of the 300 block of West 20th St., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested June 26 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving without a current operator's license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Dennise Durward Hitchcock, 71, of the 9300 block of Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville, Virginia, was arrested June 26 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.
Ursula Jamie Hitchcock, 58, of the 9300 block of Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville, Virginia, was arrested June 26 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.
Elizabeth City Police
Tyrie Obrian Brickhouse, 29, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 30 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash bond.
Lucas Caine Jensen, 27, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 109, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 1 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $2,150 secured bond.
Kristy Ann Ives, 43, of the 100 block of Forrest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 1 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit card fraud. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jessica Mikia Barclift, 29, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 4 for improper registration of a vehicle.
Raquan Maurice Norman, 25, of the 800 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 2 for driving without an operator's license.
Tekasia Nicole Riddick, 27, of the 800 block of Cale St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 2 and charged with injury to land or crops and vandalism to personal property. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Joshua David Price, 31, homeless, was arrested July 2 and charged with being a fugitive from another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Christopher Daniel Harrell, 35, of the 100 block of Native Dancer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 2 and charged with possession of stolen goods and fleeing in a motor vehicle to elude arrest. He was released after posting a $50,000 secured bond.