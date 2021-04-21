Currituck Sheriff
Tavon Jair Pope, 23, of the 1200 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 5 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of more than a half ounce but less than one and a half ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and resisting a police officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jake Maxwell Neal, 18, of the 7000 block of Silver Farm Court, Moseley Virginia, was arrested April 6 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Heidi Lynn Blevins, 24, of the 10 block of Garrison Road, Weaverville, was arrested April 6 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Kayla Corso, 36, of the 200 block of Irondale Road, Salisbury, New York, was arrested April 7 and charged with simple asasult. A $750 secured bond was set.
Billie Jean Tanner, 40, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested April 7 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming alcohol. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
David Pilkington Jr., 43, of the 100 block of Taylors Road, Currituck, was arrested April 7 and charged with possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon and felony possession of a weapon by a felon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $175,000 secured bond.
Austin Scott Chandler, 25, of the 50 block of Griffee Road, Weaverville, was arrested April 7 and charged with assault on an officer and being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. He was issued a criminal summons for communicating threats on April 8.
Ronald William McLendon Jr., 45, of the 100 block of Sea Horse Lane, Grandy, was arrested April 8 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ashly Nicole Burch, 27, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 8 and charged with simple assault. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
James Aubrey Germany, 44, of the 1300 block of Akinburry Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was served a criminal summons April 9 for a charge arising from Dare County.
Brian Conners, 55, of the 100 block of Teal Court, Grandy, was arrested April 9 and charged with possession of cocaine and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tremayne Levon Ralfael, 32, of the 100 block of Franklin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 10 and charged with resisting a police officer and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Nyshiema Dishea Stallings, 25, of the 1600 block of Caddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 10 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Kenneth James Armour, 51, of the 400 block of Henley Court, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, was arrested April 10 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Christopher Bertram Harrison, 25, of the 100 block of East Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested April 11 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Zaire Laron Faltz, 20, of the 6400 block of Everett Road, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested April 11 and charged with driving after consuming alcohol while under 21 and having an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Craig Leon White, 42, of the 600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 16 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $250 cash bond.
Anthony Dylan Sturdivant, 37, of the 710 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Warnell Angelo Dixon, 20, of the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 18 and charged with one felony count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, plus one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Darrel F McCuiston, 66, of the 610 block of W. Main Street, was arrested April 18 and served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree tresspassing.
Erica Leighann Motley, 31, of the 910 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
John Tomas White, 41, of the 110 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $16,000 secured bond.