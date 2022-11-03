Currituck Sheriff
Jonathan Alexander Carriveau, 36, of the 200 block of Church Road, Harbinger, was arrested Sept. 14 and charge with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $80,000 secured bond.
Ryan Lee Shifflett, 48, of the 13000 block of Senea Drive, Gainsville, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
David Alexander Grimes, 23, of the 100 block of Dolphin Court, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1½ ounce of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without an operator’s license and speeding.
Jamie Agustia Dance Jr., 40, of the 1800 block of Shortcut Road, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Randi Lee Shonkwiler, 31, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was issued criminal summonses Sept. 19 for driving while license revoked and giving fictitious information to an officer.
Daniel Allen Hines, 32, of the 100 block of Coinjock Villas, Currituck, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with simple assault and communicating threats. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Chad Leor Nelson, 26, of the 100 block Henry Simpson Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Allen Clayvon Williams, 43, of the 200 block of N. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of $2,000 secured bond.
Justin Bryan White, 32, of the 100 block of Etheridge Lane, Knotts Island, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 20 for possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana.
Jodilee Cummins, 61, of the 400 block of Bluebuff Road, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Ross Howard Hash Jr., 26, of the 200 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with possession of stolen vehicle, reckless driving with wanton disregard and fleeing to elude arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond. He was also charged on Sept. 21 with being fugitive from another state. No bond was set for that charge.
Dawan Rondell Combs, 41, of 6 Dentro Place, Middle River, Maryland, was arrested Sept. 21 and served three warrants for arrest for assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Lynwood Lee Jones III, 41, of the 200 block of Baxter Lane, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with failing to notify the sheriff’s office of a change of address while being a sex offender. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Tina Denise Harris, 57, of the 9300 block of Marfield Road, Gloucester, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 23 for a Dare County charge of misdemeanor larceny.
Rudolph Clayton Seymore Jr., 54, of the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dexter Avery Bright, 61, of the 100 block of Newtown Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.