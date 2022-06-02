Currituck Sheriff
Donald Craig Charity, 48, of the 4300 block of S. Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, was arrested May 2 and charged with felony manufacturing, selling or delivering a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a place for a controlled substance, three counts of failure to appear in court on a felony and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $617,500 secured bond.
Brook Anne White, 41, of the 123 block of Rattle Ridge Lane, Currituck, was arrested May 5 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony charge. She was confined in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Elijah Lee Hamilton, 39, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 5 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Charles David Sheehan, 33, of the 1200 block of Grand Cypress 1, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested May 5 and charged with felony kidnapping, felonious restraint, two counts taking indecent liberties with a minor while being five years older than the child and two counts of sex offense with someone younger than 15. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $735,000 secured bond.
Matthew Brian Giovengo, 38, of the 7600 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested May 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Frances Marie Ambrose, 44, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested May 8 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Mirza Cifric, 44, of the 16 block of Smiths Point Road, Manchester, Massachusetts, was cited May 9 for speeding and reckless driving with wanton disregard. A $500 secured bond was set.
Jonathan Wesley Bateman, 37, of the 4100 block of Poor Ridge Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested May 9 and charged with driving while impaired, driving without an operator’s license and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Michael Williams, 23, of the 25000 block of Melissa Lane, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested May 9 and charged with injury to personal property, speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard and passing in a no-passing zone. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Dallas Loran Crum, 28, of the 100 block of Ranchland Trail, Moyock, was arrested May 10 and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Christopher Michael Orlando, 49, of the 100 block of Tilden Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested May 13 and cited with failure to maintain lane control and driving while license revoked. A $200 cash bond was set.
Kyle Anthony Morales, 42, of the 1100 block of Ingleside Ave., Flint, Michigan, was arrested May 13 and charged with assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $8,000 secured bond.
Matthew Walter Bodie, 34, of the 90 block of Fairfax Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested May 14 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Martin Peter Schweitzer, 58, of the 2300 block of Huntington Station Court, Alexandra, Virginia, was arrested May 14 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 secured bond was set.
Jacob Michael Rhodes, 23, of the 1600 block of Hilltop Road, Corolla, was arrested May 15 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
William Skyler Roache, 25, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested May 16 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Carl Werner Whitehead Jr., 46, of the 9000 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested May 16 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Courtney Charmaine McWilliams, 30, of the 100 block of Bunker Hill, South Mills, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Leannda Nichole Nogle, 33, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear as required on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.