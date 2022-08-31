Currituck Sheriff

Brandon Reonard Martin, 45, of the 6300 block of Sedgefield Drive, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.