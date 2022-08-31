Brandon Reonard Martin, 45, of the 6300 block of Sedgefield Drive, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charlie Junior Baarton, 49, of the 39700 block of Nolan Road, Gueydan, Louisiana, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with second-degree trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Agustin F. Francisco, 31, of the 300 block of Forest Skipper Drive, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Idasha Jalee Warren, 28, of the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jaquay McKay Hassell, 21, of the 1400 block of River Road, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Justin Wells, of the 300 block of Bell Street, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with one felony count of fraud, obtaining property on false pretense, and one misdemeanor count of fraud. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Carrillo Bruno Chavez, 36, of the 1720 block of Fair Wind Court, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Darrell Darnell Hall, 44, of the 1340 block of Bluff Point Road, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with one felony count of fraud, obtaining property on false pretense, and one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Joshua James Arnold, 33, of the 70 block of Jackson Street, Plymouth, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court, one misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $46,000 secured bond.
Brandon Odell Johnson, 18, of the 200 block of Speed Street, issued a criminal summons on Aug. 14 for one misdemeanor count each of possession of Scheduled VI controlled substance (less than 1 and ½ ounce) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timoteo De Leon Morales, 30, of the 200 block of W. Church Street, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked, plus two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $13,000 secured bond.
Darriah Luster, 26, of the 800 block of McMakin Street, Raleigh, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Sarah Jane Fullam, 38, of the 510 block of Jefferson Avenue, Cape Charles, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Zaurnice Tamiko King, 25, of the 910 block of Fifth Street, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of probation violation. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.