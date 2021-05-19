Currituck Sheriff
Helen Tyransky Merson, 63, of the 100 block of Hellam St., Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Robert Lee Hunter, 52, of the 100 block of Sandy Cross Road, Perquimans, was arrested April 30 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and two counts failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Emily Denise White, 43, of the 100 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested May 1 and charged with simple assault and possession of cocaine. She was detained at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. She was also charged May 6 with violating the conditions of her release. A $1,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Robert Kilpatrick Beasley III, 42, of the 100 block of Holly Cres, Grandy, was arrested May 1 and charged with violation of the conditions of his release. He was detained at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond. He was charged on May 6, also with violation of the conditions of his release. A $1,000 secured bond was set in that case.
Richard Dillon Driscoll, 28, of the 100 block of Ferry Dock Road, Knotts Island, was arrested May 1 and charged with assault on a female. He was detained at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kristine Nicole McIntyre, 31, of the 100 block of N. Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested May 1 and charged with simple assault and violation of the conditions of her release. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Edward Devin Estes, 28, of the 1500 block of Heather Lane, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested May 2 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Dallas Loran Crum, 27, of the 100 block of Allen Court, Moyock, was arrested May 2 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $63,000 secured bond.
Eidy Norberto Diaz, 36, of the 300 block of Hayman Blvd., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested May 2 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Scott Edward Pease Sr., 53, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested May 3 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million secured bond.
Raymond Cecil Venham, 19, of the 200 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested May 3 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $600 secured bond.
Robert Oswald Venham, 22, of the 200 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested May 3 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $600 secured bond.
Jeremy Sears Semones, 32, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 5 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Shanti Star Sykes, 49, of the 300 block of Grandy Road, Grandy, was arrested May 5 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Noah Chandler Bryant, 22, of the 700 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested May 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.