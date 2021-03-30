Currituck Sheriff
Macey Arlene Lewis, 27, of the 100 block of Sanderlin Road, Shawboro, was arrested March 15 and charged driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Matthew Ralph DeGregorio, 52, of the 100 block of N. Widgeon Court, Grandy, was arrested March 15 and charged with making harassing phone calls and disorderly conduct. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Brandon Sklar Forbes, 28, of the 100 block of Leeward Drive, Grandy, was arrested March 15 and charged with possession of between a half and one and a half ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Justin Parker McCain, 48, of the 100 block of Holly Cres, Grandy, was arrested March 16 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support.
Victoria Lynn Sisk, 23, of the 900 block of Jones Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with breaking and entering, injury to real property, having an open container of alcohol after consuming, and carrying a concealed weapon. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond. She was also served a warrant for arrest for simple assault. A $2,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Linvel Isom Meyers, 72, of the 100 block of Compass Drive, Grandy, was arrested March 18 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Lane Traywick Meyers, 68, of the 100 block of Compass Drive, Grandy, was arrested March 18 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Precious Ella McDowell, 23, of the 100 block of Dozier St., Jarvisburg, was arrested March 19 and charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200 secured bond.
Machala Demi Wade, 23, of the 700 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 19 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
Trina Irene Simon, 49, of the 100 block of Cherry Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 20 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Kimberly Rose Simon, 25, of the 100 block of Cherry Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 20 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jonathan Patrick Trude, 42, of the 800 block of Waterlily Road, Currituck, was served a true bill of indictment for second-degree sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Cameron Lowe, 44, of the 600 block of Aydlett Road, Aydlett, was arrested March 20 and charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Emily Elizabeth Lamb, 24, of the 100 block of Barefoot Lane, Grandy, was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Steven Michael Kane, 37, of the 100 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Joseph William McDonald, 33, of the 200 block of Laurel Woods Way, Currituck was arrested March 22 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set
Lillian Elizabeth Gilbert, 21, of the 200 block of Laurel Woods Way, Currituck was arrested March 22 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Robert John Bartold, 56, of the 100 block of Eagleton Circle, Moyock, was arrested March 23 and served a warrant for arrest for assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jermaine A. Gibbs, 25, an inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served grand jury indictments for assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury and possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison. A secured bond of $25,000 was set. He remains the custody of the N.C. Department of Corrections.
Dawit Dimmse Tadesse, 39, an inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested March 1 and served grand jury indictments for two counts of possession of a controlled substance while in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison and possession of a mobile telephone in a prison. A $17,500 secured bond was set. He remains in the custody of the N.C. Department of Corrections.
Shamel Jaquan Page, 31, of the 1400 block of Elder St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding and and driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Kayla Renee Wentz, 18, of the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to appear in court felony charges of possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Nathan Austin Potter, Sr., 48, of the 100 block of Miller Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 12 and charged with civil contempt of court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 30 days or until he pays a $3,556.01 cash bond.
Willie Edward Story Jr., 48, of the 900 block of Four Mile Desert Road, Hertford, was arrested March 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Angela Jean Richards, 28, of the 400 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with five counts of misdemeanor larceny. She was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Megan Noel Fisk, 30, of the 400 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with eight counts of misdemeanor larceny. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Jerry Dale Harris Jr., 31, of the 4300 block of Pea Ridge Road, Roper, was issued a criminal summons March 18 for a charge of driving while impaired. He was released.
Okpahrah Porche Fennerson Jr., 18, of the 100 block of Old Stone Court, Jacksonville, N.C., was arrested March 21 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
William Alfred Greene Jr., 53, of the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 21 and charged with violating of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Kathleen Callis Elliott, 32, of the 100 block of Billys Beach Road, Hertford, was arrested March 22 and charged with second-degree trespass. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Micayell Cephas Alphonse, 19, of the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods and aiding and abetting larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Hameed Yusf Elias, 20, of the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with six counts of misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Charlie Lee Moore, 60, of the 300 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 22 for charges of assault with a deadly weapons and injury to real property. He was released