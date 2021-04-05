Currituck Sheriff
Curtis Wade Bryant Jr., 38, of the 2200 block of Gleaton Trace Way NE, Conyers, Georgia, was arrested March 27 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Mark G. West, 25, of the 10 block of Pine St., Port Jefferson Station, New York, was arrested March 27 and charged with driving while impaired. A $700 secured bond was set.
Troy Jay Brickhouse, 27, of the 100 block of Reef Lane, Grandy, was arrested March 28 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Steven Anthony Hubbard, 56, of the 100 block of Church St., Moyock, was arrested March 28 and charged with three counts of assault on a female, possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Lindsey Scotte Adams, 37, of the 100 block of North Point Blvd., Moyock, was arrested March 28 and charged with driving while impaired, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane control and failure to wear a helmet while operating a motorcycle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Jason Anderson, 28, of the 200 block of Bryant Creek Circle, Saint Marys, Georgia, was issued a criminal summons March 11 for reckless driving.
Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 18, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, Shiloh, was arrested March 11 and charged with defrauding a drug and alcohol screening test. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Norman Eugene Finley, 36, of the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was issued a criminal summons March 13 for failing to work after being paid to do so.
Sidney Lee Harrell, 53, of the 1700 block of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested March 19 and charged with impaired driving. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $800 secured bond.
Valencia Collins Thevenin, 40, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, Camden, was issued a criminal summons March 19 for a charge of passing a worthless check.
Anthony Ryan Franklin, 42, of the 1500 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with impaired driving. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Corleis Micole Riddick, 21, of the 1200 block of Mosley St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 20 and charged with a handicapped parking violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Demari Worthington, 19, of the 6060 U.S. Highway 70, New Bern, was arrested March 29 and charged with burning personal property, first degree burglary and felony breaking and entering. A $52,000 secured bond was set.
Timothy Allen Roberts, 30, of the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours.
Aleyah Sharvay Coward, 20, of the 200 block of Wilson St., Plymouth, was arrested March 22 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Adrian Andre Humphrey, 36, of the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of failure to pay child support and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,440 cash bond.
Gwendolyn Lee Taylor-Langley, 58, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 30 and charged with second-degree trespassing and indecent exposure. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of $1,500 secured bond.
Jacqueline Rountree Bright, 58, of the 800 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 30 and charged with failure to appear on three counts of driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court for driving with expired registration. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
John Earl Grimes, 33, of the 3rd block of Elizabeth Drive, Corapeake, was arrested March 26 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charges of marijuana possession, failure to report an accident, reckless driving and two counts of driving without an operator’s license. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Patricia Ann Revelle, 33, of the 100 block of Renaissance Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 23 and charged with a misdemeanor count each of larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, vandalism of personal property and 2nd degree trespassing. She was released after posting a bond.
Maurice Trevon Lashon Baum Jr., 28, of the 140 block of Schoolhouse Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 23 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Timothy A. Thompson, 26, of the 100 block of Merriwood Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 24 and charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of worthless check. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Nicolas Anthony Cianciolo, 50, of the 150 block of Webb Street, Hertford, was arrested March 25 and charged with a misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen property, larceny and littering. She was released in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Michaela Bainter, 22, of the 210 block of Native Dancer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with one count of misdemeanor assault, communicating threats. She was released without bond.