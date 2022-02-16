Currituck Sheriff
Willie Raynard James, 57, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting public officer. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Alexander Maurice Lanier, 51, of the 1120-300 block of Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Ashley Marie Plummer, 34, of the 140 block of Little Joe’s Lane, Barco, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court (order for arrest) and was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of vehicle hit/run, leaving the scene of property damage. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Cole Martin Price, 18, of the 100 block of Sylvias Chase, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with one felony count of fraud, obtaining property by false pretense. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Michael Isaac Binder Jr., 49, of the 7780 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jessica Anne Garcia, 42, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for a misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Jeffrey Caswell Staples, 32, of the 100 block of Clay Court, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 29 for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a vehicle with expired registration.
Lerone Levar Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with failure to pay child support and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after paying a $500 cash bond.
Antwon Lee Skinner, 42, of the 200 block of Berkley Trailer Park, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Bryan Patrick Hibbert, 33, of the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for failure to pay child support. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Kyle Joseph Scott, 27, of the 1000 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was served a true bill of indictment Feb. 1 for assault on a female. He was confined on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Craigdric Larnett Singletary, 30, of the 900 block of Tuscarora Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after paying a $400 purge bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Adan Montalvo-Sanchez, 34, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was cited Feb. 6 for driving without an operator’s license.
Kahlil Javone Hawkins, 18, of the 1300 block of Cedar Lane, Greenville, was cited Feb. 6 for carrying a concealed handgun.
Nehemiah Dante McBride, 22, of the 5700 block of Hampshire Lane, Ste 104, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was cited Feb. 6 for carrying a concealed weapon.
Davione M. Deberry, 22, of the 800 block of Sedley Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was cited Feb. 6 for carrying a concealed weapon.
Auston Ray West, 23, of the 5600 block of Gregory Court, Portsmouth, Virginia, was cited Feb. 6 for possession of less than 1½ ounces of marijuana.
Jordan Gregory Williams, 25, of the 800 block of Boston Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting $26,000 secured bond.
Michika Taniqua Wellington, 40, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 6 for exceeding the speed limit.
Troy Leon Lee, 45, of the 100 block of Oak Grove Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 6 for exceeding the speed limit.
Oscar Tello-Blan, 35, of the 1500 block of E. Millpond Road, Roper, was cited Feb. 6 for operating a vehicle with a license.
Jaron Denta Bell, 37, of the 300 block of Westover St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 6 for exceeding the speed limit and driving while license suspended.
Lateisha Lashawn Joseph, 30, of the 100 block of Little Joe’s Lane, Barco, was cited Feb. 6 for exceeding the speed limit.
Qu Ran Tylik Thomas, 24, of the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 7 for exceeding the speed limit and driving without liability insurance.
Johnny Dean Skinner, 36, of the 900 block of Hunnicutt Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 7 for exceeding the speed limit.
Dyrell Donnell Hurdle, 58, of the 200 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 7 for exceeding the speed limit.
Simone Arlena Eason, 28, of the 200 block of Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 7 for exceeding the speed limit.
Zachary Storm Watson Tart, 29, of the 200 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $38,000 secured bond.
Michael Gerray Sylvester, 31, of the 800 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $20,000 secured bond.
Ruth Beatrice Ali, 56, of the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Tony Martin Robertson, 53, of the 300 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.