Currituck Sheriff
Michael Laverne Bradbury Jr., 41, of the 1500 block of Westover Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested April 15 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Joseph Roy Thorpe, 44, of the 100 block of Court St., West Union, New York, was arrested April 16 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. A $350 cash bond was set.
Jeffrey Gross, 55, of the 1300 block of Brandywine St., Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was arrested April 16 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $800 secured bond.
Hadley Jacqueline Howell, 21, of the 100 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested April 17 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of resisting a public officer. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. She also was charged on April 17 with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges of possession of a malt beverage while younger than 21 and second-degree trespassing. A $1,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Robert Carl Venham III, 52, of the 200 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested April 17 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Clinton Louis Roberts, 37, of the 8600 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested April 17 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center.
Richard A. Evitts Jr., 36, of the 100 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested April 17 and charged with driving while impaired. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Matthew Nathaniel Riley, 35, of the 1300 block of Towanda Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 17 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Cody Garrett Eason, 28, of the 300 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested April 18 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Seamus Michael Lee Drury, 26, of the 100 block of Bison Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 21 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbeater, 39, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested April 21 and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order violation. He remained confined at the Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond. He was also charged April 21 with being a fugitive from another state for an arrest warrant from Virginia Beach. A $100,000 secured bond was set on that charge.
David Brett Kouskouris, 29, of the 100 block of Scotland Road, Camden, was arrested April 21 and charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Dale Warren Crawford, 68, of the 1700 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested April 21 and charged with simple assault. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Gary Michael Lough, 36, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested April 23 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $600 secured bond.
Charles Lee Raney, 41, of the 100 block of South St., Moyock, was arrested April 23 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Robert Kilpatrick Beasley III, 42, of the 100 block of Holly Cres, Grandy, was arrested April 23 and charged with two counts of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kyle Andrew Koumal, 25, of the 100 block of Raccoon Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested April 24 and served four criminal summonses for abandonment of an animal, violating, violating the vaccination tag ordinance, and violating the public nuisance ordinance and the dog restraint ordinance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Michelle Raney, 38, of the 100 block of South St., Moyock, was arrested April 23 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Ashlee Nichole Bowen, 35, of the 600 block of Lund Circle, Palm Bay, Florida, was arrested April 24 and charged with resisting a public officer, assault and battery, possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond.
Damien Heath Firman, 38, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 24 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Nichole Marie Roberts, 39, of the 100 block of Coinjock Acres Drive, Barco, was arrested April 24 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
Kyle Lee Williams, 33, of the 300 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested April 24 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
Alayna Michelle Koumal, 23, of the 100 block of Raccoon Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested April 24 and served three criminal summonses for violating the public nuisance ordinance, the dog restraint ordinance and the vaccination tag ordinance.
Dalen O’Shay Spence, 23, of the 200 block of Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $1,000 secured bond was set.