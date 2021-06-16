Currituck Sheriff
Jason Allen Christoph Walker, 38, of the 1500 block of Victory Blvd., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested June 4 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, two felony counts of possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
James Elisha Bateman III, 42, of the 100 block of Heron Court, Knotts Island, was served a criminal summons June 4 for abandonment of animals and violation of the county restraint ordinance.
Anne Marie Wilson, 34, of the 100 block of W. Mobile Road, Harbinger, was issued a criminal summons June 4 for a public nuisance.
Caleb Jason Price, 19, of the 100 block of Pinto Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor. A $250 secured bond was set.
Eric Andrew Dieck, 30, of the 100 block of W. Mobile Road, Harbinger, was issued a criminal summons June 4 for two counts of violating the county's public nuisances ordinance.
Pasquotank Sheriff
William Vernon Harford Jr., 32, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 3 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support in Duplin County. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $225 cash bond.
Michael Bob Mask, 56, of the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 10 for passing a worthless check.
Zara Ann Mandzak, 25, of the 700 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 10 and charged with failure to appear in Dare County court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Bradley Herbert Hardison, 31, of the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 10 and charged on Dare County warrants for felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, three felony counts of possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, felony possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the sale/delivery of a controlled substance, felony possession of a counterfeit controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a felon and transporting a weapon of mass destruction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $221,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Ryan Bell, 40, of the 300 block of Kristen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 9 and charged with violation of a protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Linwood Clay White III, 33, of the 600 block of Oksiko Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 4 for simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Tristen Todd Hoggard, 20, of the 400 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 6 for reckless use of firearms.
Aaron Thomas Russell, 20, of the 400 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 6 for reckless use of firearms.
Jonathan Wyatt Spence, 21, of the 400 block of Long Lane, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 5 for reckless use of firearms.
Joshua Jacob Krause, 22, of the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 4 for communicating threats.
Tonya Leann Williams, 44, of the 100 block of Hobbs Landing Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 7 for misdemeanor breaking and entering, non-forced entry.
Carl Matthew Gray, 56, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 54, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 7 for simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Douglas Densmond, 41, of the 100 block of Forrest Skipper Drive, Poplar Branch, was arrested June 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Corey Jay Harris, 36, of the 200 block of Lee St., Hampton, Virginia, was arrested May 28 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Jerrilou Hall, 44, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 31 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Allen Rudolph Foreman Jr., 60, of the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 2 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $250 secured bond was set.