Currituck Sheriff
Cody Adam Faust, 22, of the 100 block of Duchess Way, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested June 8 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear in court as required for speeding and reckless driving with wanton disregard. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Travis Ramirez Vincent, 33, of the 1100 block of Ocean Trace Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 8 and charged with two counts of resisting a public officer, identify theft fraud, fraud, possession of manufacture identification, and three counts of being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $101,000 secured bond.
Brittany Nicole Cox, 35, of the 100 block of Owens Beach Road, Harbinger, was arrested June 8 and charged with simple assault and assault on an officer. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Max Kaplan, 46, of the 1300 block of Shawboro, was issued a criminal summons from Perquimans County June 9 for communicating threats.
Dallas Zachery Wise, 28, of the 100 block of Barefoot Lane, Grandy, was arrested June 9 and served with a warrant for arrest for simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Dillon Michael Cooper, 30, of the 100 block of Andrew Road, Grandy, was served two criminal summonses June 10 for cruelty to animals and abandonment of an animal.
Jennifer Pearl Davidson, 40, of the 100 block of Spoonbill Court, Knotts Island, was served a criminal summons June 10 for a school attendance law violation
James Scott Marx, 27, of the 800 block of 6th Ave., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested June 10 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Larry Thomas Greene, 65, of the 100 block of Dowdys Bay Road, Grandy, was arrested June 10 and charged with felony sexual offender-child premises. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Joseph Diamantis Kampanis, 19, of the 500 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 10 and charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center.
Chelsea Mae Oshields, 26, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested June 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor charge from Dare County of driving while license revoked.
Rebecca L. Walker, 25, of the 10000 block of Woodstone Circle, West Windsor, New Jersey, was arrested June 11 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Emma Quinn Mercer, 23, of the 500 block of Mill Landing Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 11 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond.