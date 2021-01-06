Currituck Sheriff
Matthew Duane Sumrell, 35, of the 100 block of Summerell Road, Harbinger, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with driving while impaired and consumption of malt beverage in passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Travis Ryan Kight, 30, of the 100 block of Coinjock Acres Drive, Barco, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,650 cash bond.
Roshauna Tyesha Browser, 33, of the 1300 block of Pot Licker Road, Columbia, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of $1,000 unsecured bond.
Rebecca Faye Powell, 57, of the 400 block of Holland Road, Farmville, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Matthew Paul Askew, 40, of the 200 block of Moyock Landing Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with larceny of less than $1,000. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbetter, 39, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Ryan Eugene Gregory, 36, of Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 18 and served a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Ronald William McLendon Jr., 45, of the 100 block of Sea Horse Lane, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with assault on a female and violation of a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Cheryl Ann Parham, 56, of the 100 block of Sea Horse Lane, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Trevon Laquay Brickhouse, 25, of the 400 block of N. Westminister Place, Atlantic City, New Jersey, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court on a felony charge and one count of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of secured bonds totaling $50,750.
William Skyler Roache, 23, of the 1100 block of Austin St., Corolla, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Severn William Whitehead, 23, of 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Andrea Clewis Peck, 42, of the 100 block of Sawyertown Road, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with resisting a public officer and assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Randy Lemar Lamb, 32, of the 100 block of Andrew Road, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with resisting a public officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
James Arthur Bohren, 53, of the 200 block of Tatem St., Knotts Island, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Erin Lydia Ratcliff, 36, of the 3400 block of Lays Lane, Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with resisting a public officer. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Zachary Lee Swartzlander, 30, of the 100 block of Parkers Landing Drive, Point Harbor, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Bryant Antonio Woodley, 39, of the 400 block of Shortcut Road, Barco, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with assault on a female, possession of a weapon while being a felon and violation of the conditions of his release from confinement. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Isaac Scott Morris, 19, of the 300 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule IV or a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond. He was later charged with possession of a controlled substance while in prison. A $1,200 secured bond was set for that charge.
Carson Wayne Conway, 41, of the 200 block of Survey Road, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges of not having an operator’s license, driving without insurance and displaying a fictitious tag. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Angelo Jude Dieck, 61, of the 600 block of Poplar Branch Road, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Cyrus Reilly Burkett, 19, of the 100 block of Chatman Etheridge Road, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Frank Aaron Smith, 43, of the 500 block of Mackeys Road, Plymouth, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Joshua Anthony Hooper, 19, of the 900 block of Thunder Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Dec. 30 for a charge of misdemeanor larceny.
Jashon Mileak Howard, 28, of the 100 block of Garfield Mitchell Road, Ahoskie, was cited Dec. 30 on charges of possession of less than ounce of a half of schedule VI of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked.
Jordan Michael Drake, 30, of the 1300 block of Mosley St., Elizabeth City, was cited Dec. 30 on charges of misdemeanor larceny.
Michael Lloyd Monds, 55, of the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was cited Dec. 30 for a charge of driving without an operator’s license.