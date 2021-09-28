Currituck Sheriff
Loran Wayne Glass, 35, of the 100 block of Jennings Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with possession of stolen vehicle, probation violation, failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor, and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $135,000 secured bond.
Blake Alexander Smith, 27, of the 100 block of White Oak Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with four counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Darren Demetrious White, 18, of the 1300 block of Transylvania Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Woodard Randolf Tillett, 25, of the 2000 block of Highview St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Matthew Alan Amittai, 28, of the 100 block of Olmsted Lane, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with being a fugitive from justice in another state (Virginia). He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Bryce Alexander Conway, 23, of the 7300 block of Jefferson Court, Gloucester, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Gabrielle Carlie Lee, 23, of the 7300 block of Jefferson Court, Gloucester, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Avery Travoy Thomas, 31, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Daniel Malcom Deweese, 32, of the 300 block of Poplar Branch Road, Poplar Branch, was arrested Sept. 8 and served a true bill of indictment for an unspecified charge. A $60,000 secured bond was set.
Cody Nicholas Kato, 19, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 8 and served a true bill of indictment for an unspecified charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Matthew Steven Jackson, 50, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He also was served a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Bobbi Lorraine Mason, 32, of the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Currituck, was arrested Sept. 9 and served a warrant for arrest issued by Dare County for possession of methamphetamine. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Christopher Evans Trantham, 35, of the 400 block of Shelton Road, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Steven Anthony Hubbard, 56, of the 100 block of Church St., Moyock, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $14,000 secured bond.