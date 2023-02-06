...WINDS TO GUST TO 25 KNOTS FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE AFTERNOON...
Northwest winds will continue to gust to 25 knots over the
Albemarle Sound, the Alligator River, and the Croatan and Roanoke
sounds for the remainder of the afternoon. The winds are then
forecast to begin diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after 4 PM as the
pressure gradient across the area weakens.
Operators of small craft should remain in port until the strong
winds diminish. Captains of larger vessels should be aware of the
stronger winds and associated higher waves and proceed
cautiously.
Currituck Sheriff charges residents with DWLR, DWI, FTA
Stevie Lynn Belote, 36, of the 120 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court on a felony charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Kyle Dwane Snowden, 30, of the 190 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Gray Stewart, 31, of the 130 block of River Shore Drive, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 24 and charge with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Raheem Matthew Linwood, 37, of the 1020 block of W. 38th Street, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged on three felony bills of indictment. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Joanna Nicole Quidley, 34, of the 120 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. She was released after posting a $701 cash bond.
Christopher Joseph Hankins, 44, of the 120 block of Robert Walker Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court for a charge of one felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
David Alan Greene, 39, of the 5140 block of Vogler Road, Pfafftown, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespass. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Joseph Randall Allen, 37, of the 640 block of Poplar Branch Road, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with three felony counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $35,000 secured bond.
Ekaterini Marina Lymberopoulos, 33, of the 100 block of Ashe Circle, Moyock, was cited for one misdemeanor count each of injury to personal property and 2nd degree trespass and released on Jan. 27.
Angela Marie Cabrera, 32, of the 100 block of Randolf Road, Moyock, was cited for two misdemeanor counts of violation of school attendance and released on Jan. 27.
Randy Eugene Harris, 40, of the 100 block of Camellia Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault & battery, simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and violation of a valid protective order, and one felony count of forced breaking & entering. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.