Currituck Sheriff
Harley Lee Shaver, 27, of the 900 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested May 21 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was transported to Albemarle District Jail for confinement on a $750 bond.
Paul Eugene Morrisette Jr., 37, of the 100 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested May 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of failure to pay child support in Pasquotank County. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 cash bond.
Annie Twiford McDuffie, 60, of the 100 block of Bayview Road, Stumpy Point, was arrested May 16 and charged with failure to appear in court on an unspecified misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
John Lee Belvin, 38, of the 110 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested May 30 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor, two counts of failure to appear in court on a felony and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $51,000 secured bond.
Heather Nicole Romaine, 31, of the 2200 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested May 30 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
John Marvin Dashiell, 64, of the 100 block of Ambrose Lane, Moyock, was arrested May 30 and charged with simple assault. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Dewight Wade Wallace, 46, of the 100 block of Wildwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 31 on a warrant for arrest for first-degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Greg Alan OBrien, 40, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was served a criminal summons May 31 for a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Garrett Lee Price, 26, of the 100 block of North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 2 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Noah Riley Chappelle, 18, of 2000 Bagley St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested June 2 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $700 secured bond.
Tyler Austin Bressler, 21, of the 200 block of South Main St., Harrod, Ohio, was arrested June 2 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $700 secured bond.
Suri Ann Credazzi-White, 52, of the 50000 block of Sunset Strip, Frisco, was arrested June 6 and charged with reckless driving to endanger. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.