Currituck Sheriff
Travis Ryan Kight, 31, of the 100 block of Coinjock Acres Drive, Barco, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $2,140 cash bond was paid to the Currituck Clerk of Court to purge the amount owed.
Kenneth Marvin Lister Jr., 38, of the 400 block of Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,100 secured bond.
Justin Robert Synder, 36, of the 200 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Sept. 1 and served with three warrants for arrest for assault on a female, injury to personal property and failing to comply with a judge's order not to assault, threaten or harass a plaintiff in a case. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Ryan Christopher Seymore Sr., 44, of the 1800 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Dean Matthews Lakey, 60, of the 6200 block of Manor Park, Glen Allen, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with being a fugitive from justice in Henrico County, Virginia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Samantha Kay Jerrils, 31, of the 3500 block of Melinda Pl. Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with fraud/identity theft. Sh was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
William Scott Hassell, 35, of the 5000 block of Wildlife Drive, Rocky Mount, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Miranda Rae Joyner, 18, of the 5000 block of Wildlife Rae, Rocky Mount, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Tyshawn Joshua Everett, 30, of the 1000 block of Brannigan Village Drive, Winston-Salem, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 3 for misdemeanor larceny and injury to property in Forsyth County. He also was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
William Clark Sibley, 23, of the 9300 block of New Kent Highway, New Kent, Pa., was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Steven Anthony Hubbard, 56, of the 100 block of Church St., Moyock, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Daniel Lee MacDougall, 36, of the 1300 block of Bramblewood Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with driving while impaired, failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,200 secured bond.
Nicholas Hugh Crawley, 19, of the 100 block of Holly Crescent Drive, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with larceny of less than $1,000 and consuming alcohol while younger than 21. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jonathan Ivan Mejia, 27, homeless, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving while impaired and driving a vehicle without operator license issuance/renewal. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150 secured bond.
Loran Wayne Glass, 35, of the 100 block of Jennings Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, probation violation, failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor, and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $135,000 secured bond.
Anrico Webb, 31, of the 700 block of Tennyson Drive, Charlotte, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
James Anthony Melson, 64, of the 100 block of West Side Lane, Powells Point, was served two true bills of indictment for possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Haywood Ephraim Ward Jr., 56, of the 700 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 cash bond.
Joshua Dale Shifflett, 34, of the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 13 and served two true bills of indictment for unspecified charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $12,500 secured bond.
Justin Ellory, 30, of 400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with driving while impaired and careless driving. He was released after posting $500 secured bond.
Shaun Nicholas Hackley, 41, of the 100 block of Riverland Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200 cash bond.
Cynthia Barnetta White, 58, of the 2300 block of Caratoke Highway, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Derrick Donnell White, 46, of the 400 block of Shortcut Road, Barco, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged on two true bills of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,400 secured bond.
Dexter Avery Bright, 60, of the 100 block of Newtown Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Victor Harris, 48, of the 1200 block of Washington Post Road, New Bern, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Mark Edward Miles, 28, of the 100 block of Robert Walker Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 15 and served a true bill of indictment for possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamines. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.